Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,272 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $6,450,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.