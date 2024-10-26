Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $120.16.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

