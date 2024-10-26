Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.29. 1,077,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.62. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

