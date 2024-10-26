Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,363,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,361. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.