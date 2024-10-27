Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

