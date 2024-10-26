First Bank & Trust Sells 1,129 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Southern by 18.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.88. 2,498,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

