CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.82 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.64). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.36. The stock has a market cap of £11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 1.50.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

