Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $6.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 6,644,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

