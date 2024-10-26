Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

