Comparing Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) and ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABC-Mart,Inc. and Destination XL Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Destination XL Group $496.64 million 0.31 $27.85 million $0.38 7.00

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ABC-Mart,Inc. and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Profitability

This table compares ABC-Mart,Inc. and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54%

Summary

Destination XL Group beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE’S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

