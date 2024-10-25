Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sonic Automotive Price Performance
SAH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 226,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.
Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAH
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Automotive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.