AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $54.98. 164,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $3.37 per share. This represents a $13.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.52%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

