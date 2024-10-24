Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):
- 10/18/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Boeing had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.
Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.