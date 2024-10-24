Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

10/18/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Boeing had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

