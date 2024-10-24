Q3 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Stifel Canada

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining Company Profile

KNT opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.