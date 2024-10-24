Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,475 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

