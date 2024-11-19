Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $27.70. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 278,040 shares traded.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $4,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 363.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 693,322 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at $23,181,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.