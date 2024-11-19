Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

UNP opened at $232.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $216.92 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

