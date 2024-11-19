Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Stock Down 16.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOA traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 317,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,568. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $225.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

