ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $48.99. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 980,630 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $495,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.