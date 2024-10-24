Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

