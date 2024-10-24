Edinburgh Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Price Performance
Shares of LON EDIN opened at GBX 743.45 ($9.65) on Thursday. Edinburgh Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 738.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.95 and a beta of 0.81.
About Edinburgh Investment
