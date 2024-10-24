Edinburgh Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EDIN opened at GBX 743.45 ($9.65) on Thursday. Edinburgh Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 738.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

