Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $467,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $169.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

