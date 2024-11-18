Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 1,631 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $84.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.



