Wharton Business Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.