Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.30. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 249,844 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

