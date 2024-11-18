EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 1,800,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,013 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EH shares. UBS Group started coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EHang Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in EHang during the second quarter valued at $883,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

