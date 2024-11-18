OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $647,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 986,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,125,000 after buying an additional 498,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 812,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

