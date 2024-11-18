Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 748 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 84,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 196,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.