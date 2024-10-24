J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Announces Dividend of $0.76

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.
About J D Wetherspoon
