J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Announces Dividend of $0.76

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.