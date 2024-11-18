Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 13.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

