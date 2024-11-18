Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 13.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

