Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 13.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $87.32.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
