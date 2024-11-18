CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $24.80 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

