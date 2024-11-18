Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 18th (ABNB, ACHC, ADSK, AFRM, AGO, AHR, AMT, APA, AVDX, BE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 18th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $131.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $251.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $140.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $212.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $40.00 to $42.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $1,075.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $372.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $444.00 to $419.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $810.00 to $822.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $159.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $131.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $22.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $1,075.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $88.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price cut by Stephens from $48.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $390.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $449.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $395.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $136.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $9.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

