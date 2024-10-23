Maiar DEX Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $180,660.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,481.66 or 1.00002131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000318 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $170,386.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

