Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Entourage Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.