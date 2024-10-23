Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.36 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.36 ($0.65), with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.10 ($0.69).

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

