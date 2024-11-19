Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 11.3% in October

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COHN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

