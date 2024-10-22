Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Gabriel Brooks Sells 2,923 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Brooks sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $18,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,363.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Solid Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,385. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLDB
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
