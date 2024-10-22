PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PENN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 1,552,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $83,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $213,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

