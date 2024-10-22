Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. 798,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

