Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Sells $421,160.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OMC traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,656. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.