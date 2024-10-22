Volkow Ben Sells 15,200 Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,571.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Volkow Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Volkow Ben sold 5,700 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $3,762.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Volkow Ben sold 8,478 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $6,867.18.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Volkow Ben sold 2,600 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $2,184.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Volkow Ben sold 3,300 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $2,838.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Volkow Ben sold 1,101 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $946.86.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Volkow Ben sold 2,400 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Volkow Ben sold 1,600 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $1,472.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Volkow Ben sold 700 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $651.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Volkow Ben sold 200 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $194.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Volkow Ben sold 300 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $279.00.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,273,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

