Eastern Bank Has $8.02 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,410 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 94,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 363,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,643. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.