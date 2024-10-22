BMO Capital Markets Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.69.
View Our Latest Research Report on Parkland
Parkland Trading Down 0.9 %
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Parkland
In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.