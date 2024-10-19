Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $255,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUT opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

