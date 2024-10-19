BNP Paribas Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Hold”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEOAY. Barclays raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEOAY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.