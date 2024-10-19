Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 421.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 122.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 206.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVC stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

