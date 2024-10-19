Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0639 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.92 million and $4,385.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006359 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,017.99 or 0.37999983 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

