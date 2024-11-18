Insider Selling: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells 11,088 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $123,076.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,388,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,513,737.50. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,306 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $114,190.48.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $516,378.42.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,400 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $203,136.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $11.40.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

