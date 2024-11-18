Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $613.79 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $613.79 million and approximately $86.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.65 or 0.03486676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00038982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0844529 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $56,984,907.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

