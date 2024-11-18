KILT Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $754,451.49 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $754,451.49 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

